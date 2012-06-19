German court: gov't didn't consult MPs enough on ESM

KARLSRUHE, Germany, June 19 (Reuters) - Germany’s constitutional court said on Tuesday that Angela Merkel’s government had not consulted parliament sufficiently about the configuration of Europe’s permanent bailout scheme, the European Stability Mechanism (ESM).

The ESM is supposed to come into effect in July but has not yet been ratified by many euro zone member states’ parliaments, including Germany’s Bundestag.

After the ruling, which responded to a complaint from the opposition Greens, the euro fell to a session low versus the dollar.