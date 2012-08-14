FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
German top court sees no reason to delay ESM ruling
August 14, 2012 / 7:30 AM / in 5 years

German top court sees no reason to delay ESM ruling

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KARLSRUHE, Aug 14 (Reuters) - Germany’s Constitutional Court sees no reason to delay a ruling scheduled for Sept. 12 on the legality of the euro zone’s permanent bailout fund and a separate pact on budget discipline.

On Monday, a group of German academics said it was seeking to delay the hotly anticipated ruling by the country’s top court on whether the European Stability Mechanism (ESM) and the so-called fiscal compact violate German law.

“Delaying the date of the verdict is currently not indicated,” a spokeswoman for the court said.

