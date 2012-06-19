German court ruling won't delay ESM-Merkel coalition

BERLIN, June 19 (Reuters) - A German court ruling that Angela Merkel’s government had not consulted parliament enough on the permanent euro zone bailout scheme will not hold up Germany’s ratification of the European Stability Mechanism (ESM), a source in her coalition said.

“It has nothing to do with the current ratification of the ESM and fiscal pact,” said a source in her conservative bloc in the Bundestag (lower house), after Tuesday’s ruling from Germany’s constitutional court weighed on the euro.

The source said the ruling would mean future euro zone-wide schemes would have to be consulted fully with parliament but the ESM and fiscal pact already required a two-thirds majority for approval, “and the constitution does not ask for more”.