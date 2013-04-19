FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
German court to hear case against ESM, ECB bond-buying in June
April 19, 2013

German court to hear case against ESM, ECB bond-buying in June

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN, April 19 (Reuters) - Germany’s Constitutional Court said on Friday it would hold a public hearing on a complaint against the euro zone’s bailout fund, the European Stability Mechanism (ESM), and the European Central Bank’s bond-buying programme on June 11 and 12.

The court based in Karlsruhe ruled last September that the ESM did not violate German law and could go ahead but insisted on veto rights for parliament. That same month, the ECB announced plans to buy “unlimited” amounts of bonds from stricken euro zone states to reduce their borrowing costs.

