RPT-Fast ESM approval no guarantee crisis won't worsen-Buba head

KARLSRUHE, Germany, July 10 (Reuters) - The head of Germany’s Bundesbank told the Constitutional Court on Tuesday a speedy ratification of the European Stability Mechanism (ESM) bailout fund and rules on budget discipline was no guarantee that the euro zone debt crisis would not worsen.

Jens Weidmann also said it was unclear what impact a court injunction halting ratification would have on financial markets as a delay of the ESM seemed partly priced in already.

“A temporary ruling does not ensure that the risks can be comprehensively limited. Conversely, a quick ratification is no guarantee that the crisis will not escalate further,” Weidmann told the court.

Weidmann was addressing a hearing examining complaints lodged by academics, lawmakers and ordinary citizens against the ESM and a new fiscal pact which they say undermine German democracy.

The central banker said the temporary rescue fund now in operation, the European Financial Stability Facility, could cover the needs of Spain and Cyprus.

On the ESM, which had been due to take effect this month, Weidmann said Germany may be liable for more than 190 billion euros in obligations.