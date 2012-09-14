FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Draghi to be invited to address German lawmakers
Sections
Featured
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Las Vegas
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
September 14, 2012 / 10:01 AM / 5 years ago

Draghi to be invited to address German lawmakers

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN, Sept 14 (Reuters) - The budget committee of Germany’s lower house of parliament will invite the president of the European Central Bank, Mario Draghi, to explain his plans for rescuing the euro, the committee’s chairwoman said on Friday.

“The invitation to Mario Draghi is being prepared and we are looking forward very much to an exchange of ideas with the ECB president in the budget committee of the German Bundestag,” Petra Merkel told Reuters.

No date has yet been agreed for Draghi’s visit.

Draghi’s plans for potentially unlimited purchases of debt issued by troubled euro zone countries have bolstered financial markets over the past week and raised hopes that the euro zone may finally be overcoming its three-year-old debt crisis.

But the plans have stirred deep unease in Germany where some see them as violating a taboo on the central bank financing state budgets and also fear they will fan inflation. Germany’s central bank, the Bundesbank, opposes the bond-buying plan.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.