#Credit Markets
September 5, 2012 / 11:56 AM / 5 years ago

ECB bond buying so far within its mandate - German govt

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BERLIN, Sept 5 (Reuters) - The European Central Bank’s purchases of euro zone debt until now have been within the limits of its mandate, German government spokesman Steffen Seibert told a regular news conference on Wednesday.

He was speaking one day before the ECB is expected to outline its plans to buy more debt of struggling euro zone countries to bring down their crippling borrowing costs.

Asked if the German government shared the view expressed by Italian Prime Minister Mario Monti on Wednesday that the ECB bond buying programme was within its mandate, Seibert said:

“The ECB’s purchases of sovereign bonds up until now were certainly within the framework of its mandate.”

Seibert added that the German government respected the ECB’s independence and did not give advice on how it should act.

Germany’s central bank, the Bundesbank, strongly opposes the ECB bond purchases, saying they come close to breaching the taboo of central bank financing of governments. Its previous head, Axel Weber, quit last year in protest at previous bond buying by the ECB. (Reporting by Michelle Martin, writing by Gareth Jones)

