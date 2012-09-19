Merkel lawmakers want ECB to supervise major banks only

BERLIN, Sept 19 (Reuters) - Lawmakers from Germany’s ruling coalition want the European Central Bank’s (ECB) planned new powers of cross-European bank supervision to apply only to systemically-relevant or cross- border institutions, according to a copy of their proposals.

Members of parliament from Chancellor Angela Merkel’s conservatives and their Free Democrat (FDP) allies also reject proposals for cross-border bank deposit insurance, which they want to remain the responsibility of individual states.

The proposals for discussion in the Bundestag (lower house of parliament) were laid out in a document obtained by Reuters on Wednesday and reflect Merkel’s own clearly-stated views on what supervisory powers the ECB should assume.