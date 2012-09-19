FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Merkel lawmakers want ECB to supervise major banks only
September 19, 2012 / 8:30 AM / 5 years ago

Merkel lawmakers want ECB to supervise major banks only

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN, Sept 19 (Reuters) - Lawmakers from Germany’s ruling coalition want the European Central Bank’s (ECB) planned new powers of cross-European bank supervision to apply only to systemically-relevant or cross- border institutions, according to a copy of their proposals.

Members of parliament from Chancellor Angela Merkel’s conservatives and their Free Democrat (FDP) allies also reject proposals for cross-border bank deposit insurance, which they want to remain the responsibility of individual states.

The proposals for discussion in the Bundestag (lower house of parliament) were laid out in a document obtained by Reuters on Wednesday and reflect Merkel’s own clearly-stated views on what supervisory powers the ECB should assume.

