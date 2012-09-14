Schaeuble says Germany has no cause to fear ECB bond buying

BERLIN, Sept 14 (Reuters) - German worries about unlimited exposure to the euro zone bailout scheme or the financing of state deficits via the European Central Bank’s bond-buying plan are unfounded, Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble said in an interview broadcast on Friday.

Schaeuble told German radio, in an interview recorded on Thursday, that there would be no problem enforcing the European Stability Mechanism (ESM) to comply with the terms imposed by Germany’s Constitutional Court as a condition for German ratification.

Germany’s 190 billion euro exposure to the ESM would not increase if another state could no longer pay in, he said, but rather the total 700 billion-euro volume of the bailout fund would have to be reduced.

Schaeuble reassured Germany that the ECB’s bond-buying plan would not be used for the indirect financing of member states, adding that European Central Bank chief Mario Draghi had called it “unlimited” because setting a limit would just encourage speculators.

“I have confidence in the ECB,” Schaeuble said.