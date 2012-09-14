FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Schaeuble says Germany has no cause to fear ECB bond buying
Sections
Featured
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Las Vegas
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
September 14, 2012 / 6:50 AM / 5 years ago

Schaeuble says Germany has no cause to fear ECB bond buying

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BERLIN, Sept 14 (Reuters) - German worries about unlimited exposure to the euro zone bailout scheme or the financing of state deficits via the European Central Bank’s bond-buying plan are unfounded, Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble said in an interview broadcast on Friday.

Schaeuble told German radio, in an interview recorded on Thursday, that there would be no problem enforcing the European Stability Mechanism (ESM) to comply with the terms imposed by Germany’s Constitutional Court as a condition for German ratification.

Germany’s 190 billion euro exposure to the ESM would not increase if another state could no longer pay in, he said, but rather the total 700 billion-euro volume of the bailout fund would have to be reduced.

Schaeuble reassured Germany that the ECB’s bond-buying plan would not be used for the indirect financing of member states, adding that European Central Bank chief Mario Draghi had called it “unlimited” because setting a limit would just encourage speculators.

“I have confidence in the ECB,” Schaeuble said.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.