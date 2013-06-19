FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
German finmin: ECB's bond buys would trigger independence debate
#Market News
June 19, 2013 / 3:01 PM / 4 years ago

German finmin: ECB's bond buys would trigger independence debate

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN, June 19 (Reuters) - Activating so far unused plans of the European Central Bank to buy bonds of stricken euro zone states right now would trigger a debate about the independence of its monetary policy, German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble said on Wednesday.

Schaeuble also said Germany defended the independence of the central bank’s monetary policy like no other. The legality of the ECB’s plans, so-called Outright Monetary Transactions (OMT), were subject of a hearing by Germany’s top court last week.

