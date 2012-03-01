FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
EU to decide on Greek package on March 9-German finmin
Sections
Featured
U.S. hikes tensions in NAFTA talks with call for 'sunset clause'
Politics
U.S. hikes tensions in NAFTA talks with call for 'sunset clause'
How a homemade tool helped North Korea's missile program
North Korea Revealed
How a homemade tool helped North Korea's missile program
Facebook could do with more Sheryl Sandberg
Breakingviews
Facebook could do with more Sheryl Sandberg
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
March 1, 2012 / 4:55 PM / 6 years ago

EU to decide on Greek package on March 9-German finmin

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS, March 1 (Reuters) - European leaders will take the final decision on the second bailout package for Greece in a teleconference on March 9, German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble said on Thursday after a meeting of euro zone finance ministers in Brussels.

Schaeuble said the deal relied now on the extent to which private creditors would accept a loss on their holdings in order to reduce Greece’s debt.

Schaeuble’s comments echoed those of Eurogroup Chairman Jean-Claude Juncker, who said earlier Greece had taken all the legal action needed to secure a second bailout from the euro zone countries and ministers were now waiting for the completion of the private second bond swap.

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.