FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
CORRECTED-EU must not raise competitiveness at Germany's cost- Weidmann
Sections
Featured
Defiant Catalans vote on split from Spain despite crackdown
World
Defiant Catalans vote on split from Spain despite crackdown
Relief arriving to storm-ravaged rural areas: governor
Puerto Rico
Relief arriving to storm-ravaged rural areas: governor
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
Supreme Court
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 7, 2013 / 12:31 PM / in 4 years

CORRECTED-EU must not raise competitiveness at Germany's cost- Weidmann

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Changes “competing” to “redistributing competitiveness” throughout)

BERLIN, May 7 (Reuters) - European countries should not address their economic weaknesses by “redistributing competitiveness” among them and reducing Germany’s strength, but by raising the bloc’s competitiveness as a whole, Bundesbank chief Jens Weidmann said on Tuesday.

“It’s not about European countries redistributing competitiveness among themselves, it’s about Europe as a whole being more competitive,” Weidmann told reporters at a news conference with the German and French finance ministers and central bank chiefs.

“It’s not about reducing Germany’s competitiveness versus the other countries, who would not benefit from it either. Weakening Germany would just weaken the whole the euro zone.” (Reporting by Stephen Brown and Annika Breidthardt; Editing by John Stonestreet)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.