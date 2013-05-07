FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 7, 2013 / 9:17 AM / in 4 years

French FinMin: Germany should be flexible too, not just disciplined

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN, May 7 (Reuters) - France’s Finance called on Germany on Tuesday to be flexible and respect Europe’s diversity and not just focus on rules and discipline, in comments that signal the differences between the eurozone’s two largest countries on how to solve the crisis.

“We have to beware of all caricacutures” because they create ambiguous situations, Pierre Moscovici told students in Berlin, with his German colleague Wolfgang Schaeuble looking on.

“It is true that Germany is very attached traditionally to rules and discipline, which are things we need - but at the same time we have to be capable of flexibility, of understanding and of respecting our diversity.”

He added that Schaeuble, sitting beside him, “would perhaps not have spontaneously advised me to get an extension” to the French deficit goals from the European Commission - but the German minister had expressed his understanding.

