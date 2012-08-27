FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
German, French finmins to coordinate euro zone proposals
August 27, 2012

German, French finmins to coordinate euro zone proposals

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN, Aug 27 (Reuters) - The finance ministries of Germany and France will launch a working group with a view to making joint proposals on euro zone issues like fiscal and banking union, German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble said on Monday.

“We will start in the next days and weeks a working group between our ministries to prepare forthcoming decisions in bilateral cooperation,” Schaeuble told reporters after meeting his French counterpart Pierre Moscovici.

Schaeuble said the group would look at preparing joint proposals for the Eurogroup meetings of finance ministers, strenghthening the fiscal and currency union and boosting the currency bloc’s growth

It would also coordinate on decisions taken by Chancellor Angela Merkel and French Prime Minister Francois Hollande.

