FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Merkel, Hollande vow to do everything to defend euro
Sections
Featured
Kim Jong Un's sister, now a top policy maker
North Korea
Kim Jong Un's sister, now a top policy maker
Harvey Weinstein ousted
Business
Harvey Weinstein ousted
Uber suspends unlicensed service in Norway
Technology
Uber suspends unlicensed service in Norway
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 27, 2012 / 1:30 PM / in 5 years

Merkel, Hollande vow to do everything to defend euro

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN, July 27 (Reuters) - German Chancellor Angela Merkel and French President Francois Hollande pledged on Friday to do all in their power to protect the euro after discussing the latest events in the debt crisis by telephone.

“Germany and France are deeply committed to the integrity of the euro zone. They are determined to do everything to protect the euro zone,” they said in a joint statement which echoed comments one day earlier by the European Central Bank chief.

Germany’s centre-right leader and the Socialist president of France said all euro zone member states and European institutions must meet their commitments “within the realm of their own competencies”.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.