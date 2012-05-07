German finmin says France committed to fiscal pact

BERLIN, May 7 (Reuters) - German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble said on Monday the election of Francois Hollande as French president would not change France’s commitment to budget consolidation and Paris and Berlin would continue to work well together.

“Each country can make its own decisions about how it wants to manage its budget, whether it wants to raise taxes and spend more,” Schaeuble told broadcaster ZDF. “But the fiscal policy framework, the deficit reduction has been agreed and France will stick to this just as Germany will.”

Hollande’s election was greeted by jitters on European markets and a dour front in Berlin where ruling conservatives warned the Socialist on Monday that Germans were not ready to pay for his promises of an end to austerity.

Schaeuble said France and other European countries could bolster growth and reduce unemployment by learning from Germany with its apprenticeship system and so-called Mittelstand small and medium-sized companies.

He added that Hollande’s election would not impact the Franco-German partnership that lies at the heart of the European Union and the euro currency.

“The Franco-German cooperation has worked well over decades independently of elections results in either country and that will be the case also after the election of President Hollande.”

Regarding the rejection by Greek voters of parties which slashed budgets to secure an EU/IMF bailout, Schaeuble said: “Europe remains committed to that which we have agreed.”

“This is the best way to help Greece achieve sustainable growth and more social justice.”