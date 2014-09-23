FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
France undertaking reform, German criticism a 'caricature'-Valls
Sections
Featured
Trump's tough talk opens door for Macron's diplomacy
U.N. General Assembly
Trump's tough talk opens door for Macron's diplomacy
Major earthquake hits near Mexico City, death toll rising
WORLD
Major earthquake hits near Mexico City, death toll rising
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Reuters Backstory
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
September 23, 2014 / 10:16 AM / 3 years ago

France undertaking reform, German criticism a 'caricature'-Valls

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN, Sept 23 (Reuters) - French Prime Minister Manuel Valls said on Tuesday his country was making progress on economic reforms and that German comments on a lack of growth in France were sometimes a ‘caricature’.

“I am aware that here in Germany people like saying that France is unwilling to reform and that now France is a sick man,” Valls told a conference in Berlin hosted by the BDI industry association.

“I look at my country with a very clear eye. I know the obstacles and challenges that France is facing. But if Germany managed ... why shouldn’t France be able to do the same?” he said.

“Of course it takes time, but where there is a will there is a way.. We are in a debt spiral that is no longer sustainable,” he told the conference. (Reporting by Annika Breidthardt; Writing by Madeline Chambers)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.