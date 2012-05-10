FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Germany: Greece can't be helped if doesn't help itself
May 10, 2012

Germany: Greece can't be helped if doesn't help itself

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN, May 10 (Reuters) - German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble said on Thursday that Europe and the International Monetary Fund were still determined to help Greece, but the country could not be helped if it did not help itself.

“There is a clear determination in the European Union, the euro zone and the International Monetary Fund to do whatever is necessary to help Greece. But whether Greece is ready to do what is necessary - only the Greek people can decide.”

“Greece can rely on the solidarity of Europe, but if Greece does not help itself, there is nothing to be done,” Schaeuble told a news conference.

