German FinMin spoks-govt preparing for all eventualities
May 18, 2012 / 10:16 AM / 5 years ago

German FinMin spoks-govt preparing for all eventualities

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN, May 18 (Reuters) - The German government is prepared for all possibilities, a spokeswoman for the Finance Ministry said on Friday when asked if the Finance ministry had started making plans for a possible Greek exit from the euro zone, although she stressed the bail out programme still stood.

“For the last two years we have been doing everything possible to keep Greece in the euro zone... We have a programme and we stand by this. Greece must also stick by this. Everyone is prepared to go forward with it. Brussels has also emphasized this.”

But she added: “The German government naturally has the responsibility to its citizens to be prepared for any eventuality,” she said without elaborating.

