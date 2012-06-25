FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Germany says expect no decisions on Greece at EU summit
June 25, 2012 / 10:36 AM / in 5 years

Germany says expect no decisions on Greece at EU summit

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BERLIN, June 25 (Reuters) - The European Union will probably not take any decisions on debt-stricken Greece at its summit later this week, German government spokesman Steffen Seibert said on Monday, dashing Athens’ hopes it might ease the terms of its bailout.

Asked if any decisions would be taken regarding Greece at the anxiously awaited summit of European leaders, Seibert said: “I think all European partners will stick to procedure.”

Seibert said officials from Greece’s “troika” of lenders - the European Union, European Central Bank and International Monetary Fund - must first visit Athens to see how effectively the programme was being implemented, and then report back.

“On the basis of this we will talk about potential necessary updates to the programme,” he said. “This is the schedule that everyone in Europe is sticking to, so do not expect any decisions on Greece at the European Council.”

Seibert added that Wednesday’s meeting between German Chancellor Angela Merkel and French President Francois Hollande would also not yield any decisions.

