Schaeuble might meet Varoufakis in Berlin on Tuesday -spokesman
June 5, 2015 / 9:58 AM / 2 years ago

Schaeuble might meet Varoufakis in Berlin on Tuesday -spokesman

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN, June 5 (Reuters) - German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble might meet Greek Finance Minister Yanis Varoufakis in Berlin on Tuesday after receiving a request for a meeting from his Greek counterpart, Schaeuble’s spokesman Martin Jaeger said on Friday.

Jaeger told a government news conference that Varoufakis would be in Berlin on Monday for another event and had requested a meeting with Schaeuble. But the German finance minister will not be in Berlin on Monday, the spokesman said. He added they were trying to find time for a meeting on Tuesday.

“We’re looking into it,” Jaeger said, adding Schaeuble already has a meeting with Finland’s finance minister in Berlin on Tuesday. “There’s been a request (from Greece) for a meeting but we haven’t been able to find a time yet. We’ll let you know on Monday.”

Reporting by Erik Kirschbaum and Michael Nienaber

