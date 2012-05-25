FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
German finmin spokesman says OK to delay Greece aid
#Market News
May 25, 2012 / 10:11 AM / in 5 years

German finmin spokesman says OK to delay Greece aid

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN, May 25 (Reuters) - Greece has no need for external financing currently so it would not be a problem if the next aid tranche for the debt-plagued country were delayed by a few weeks, a German finance ministry spokesman said on Friday.

“As far as I am aware, there is no current need for external financing up until beyond the first half of the year,” spokesman Martin Kotthaus told a regular news conference in Berlin.

He added that a delay of a few weeks would be “unproblematic.”

Earlier, Kotthaus said Greece’s lenders would need a positive report on its reform progress before releasing a planned second tranche of aid worth around 4 billion euros at the end of June.

Greece holds its second election in less than two months on June 17 in which a radical leftist party opposed to the EU-IMF austerity programme is expected to perform well.

