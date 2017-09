NEW DELHI, Jan 20 (Reuters) - The problem of a lack of confidence in the euro zone has been overcome, German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble said on Tuesday during a visit to India.

“In financial issues we have overcome the lack of confidence we have suffered in the last couple of years,” Schaeuble said in New Delhi, adding that stability had returned to financial markets. (Reporting by Douglas Busvine; Editing by Malini Menon)