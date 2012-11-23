FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Germany's Schaeuble: confident can close Greek funding gap
November 23, 2012 / 4:26 PM / in 5 years

Germany's Schaeuble: confident can close Greek funding gap

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Nov 23 (Reuters) - German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble said on Friday he was confident of finding a solution to bridge Greece’s funding gap.

Greece’s finance minister said earlier on Friday the International Monetary Fund has relaxed its debt-cutting target for Greece and only a 10 billion euro gap remains to be filled for a vital aid instalment to be paid.

But other sources involved in talks between euro zone finance ministers and the IMF cautioned that the funding gap was far bigger than suggested by Greece, and the two sides were not on the verge of striking a deal to solve the euro zone’s most intractable problem, they said.

“It is not easy to close this gap,” Schaeuble said in a keynote speech at the European Banking Congress in Frankfurt.

“I‘m confident that we will find a solution,” he added.

Schaeuble also said the recapitalisation of Spain’s banks was on track and that it looked like only about half of the 100 billion euros in funding from the European bailout fund (ESM) would be needed. (Reporting by Eva Kuehnen and Paul Carrel)

