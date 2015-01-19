FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Schaeuble says no need to worry about stability of the euro zone
Sections
Featured
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
Politics
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
World
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
Today in Sports
Reuters Pictures
Today in Sports
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
January 19, 2015 / 7:37 AM / 3 years ago

Schaeuble says no need to worry about stability of the euro zone

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW DELHI, Jan 19 (Reuters) - German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble said on Monday during a visit to India that there was no need for concern about the euro zone, despite a decline in the value of the currency in recent weeks.

Schaeuble said his message to Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi in talks due later on Monday would be “that there is no need to worry about the stability and future development of the European currency union”.

“Global concerns about the development of Europe are just a fraction of what they were in 2010,” said the German minister. (Reporting by Gernot Heller in New Delhi; Writing by Stephen Brown in Berlin; Editing by Michael Nienaber)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.