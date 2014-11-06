FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Germany should increase public investment -Eurogroup chairman
November 6, 2014 / 1:11 PM / 3 years ago

Germany should increase public investment -Eurogroup chairman

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS, Nov 6 (Reuters) - Germany, Europe’s biggest economy, should increase its public investment to help boost the rate of economic growth, the chairman of euro zone finance ministers Jeroen Dijsselbloem said on Thursday, adding to calls on a reluctant Berlin to act.

“There are a few countries that have the fiscal space to increase their public investments at the moment. One country, also the largest economy, has that possibility and I hope that they will,” Dijsselbloem told a conference in Brussels.

Reporting By Jan Strupczewski; editing by Robin Emmott

