EU court would probe if ECB overstepped mandate-German FinMin
September 14, 2012 / 10:45 AM / in 5 years

EU court would probe if ECB overstepped mandate-German FinMin

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN, Sept 14 (Reuters) - The European Court of Justice (ECJ) would have to investigate if the European Central Bank overstepped its mandate, a German finance ministry spokeswoman said on Friday.

“The ECB operations are for now within its mandate,” the spokeswoman told a regular government briefing.

“Were the mandate to be exceeded, clarity would have to sought at the ECJ.”

The ECB’s plans for potentially unlimited purchases of debt issued by troubled euro zone countries have stirred unease in Germany where some see them as violating a taboo on the central bank financing state budgets and fear they will fan inflation.

The ECB’s mandate is to maintain price stability.

