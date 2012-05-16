FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Europe needs closer financial integration- Schaeuble
May 16, 2012 / 1:40 PM / 5 years ago

Europe needs closer financial integration- Schaeuble

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

AACHEN, Germany, May 16 (Reuters) - The euro zone must learn from its sovereign debt crisis by forging a more closely integrated financial policy, German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble said on Wednesday.

Speaking at an academic event in the western German town of Aachen, Schaeuble also said: “We must ensure that financial markets retain confidence in the common currency.”

Schaeuble added that Greece, which appointed a caretaker government on Wednesday to prepare for a second election next month following the failure of political parties there to agree a coalition government, “indisputably belongs to Europe”.

