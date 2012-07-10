FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Euro zone crisis not as bad for Germany as 2008/09 crisis-Merkel
July 10, 2012 / 10:41 AM / in 5 years

Euro zone crisis not as bad for Germany as 2008/09 crisis-Merkel

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JAKARTA, July 10 (Reuters) - German Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Tuesday the euro zone crisis was not as serious for Europe’s biggest economy as the 2008-09 financial crisis.

Speaking during a visit to Indonesia, Merkel also said she expected the German economy to grow again this year but at a slower pace.

“This year we will see further growth but it is weaker,” she said. The German economy shrank some 5 percent as a result of the financial crisis following the collapse of Lehman Brothers in 2008.

“We have not yet left the 2008/2009 crisis behind us,” said Merkel, adding that she was confident Europe would overcome its crisis but that it would take time.

On Monday, European Central Bank Executive Board member Peter Praet told a conference in Lisbon the euro zone crisis was “much more profound and fundamental than at the time of Lehman”.

