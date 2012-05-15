German opposition SPD see fiscal pact vote delay

BERLIN, May 15 (Reuters) - The leaders of Germany’s opposition Social Democrats (SPD) said on Tuesday it would be a big challenge for Chancellor Angela Merkel to get parliamentary approval for the EU fiscal pact on budget discipline before the summer recess as she had planned.

Leading SPD member Frank-Walter Steinmeier also said his party would decide whether to back the bill depending on what growth measures were added, saying there was no possibility of voting on it on the originally planned date of May 25.

“The timing put forward by the government is off the table,” he told a news conference alongside the other two party leaders, Peer Steinbrueck and Sigmar Gabriel, ahead of Merkel’s first meeting later on Tuesday with France’s new Socialist president.

“The government has to realise in the end that this is completely unrealistic,” said Steinmeier.

Merkel needs the support of the SPD - which has backed her on the euro zone debt crisis so far - to get a majority of two thirds of votes in parliament on the fiscal pact.

Although the SPD are unlikely to torpedo the bill and plunge the euro zone into an even deeper crisis, they have been emboldened by Socialist Francois Holland’s victory in France and by their own win in a weekend regional vote.

The SPD want to use this momentum to demand growth-boost steps to complement the German-led European fiscal pact.