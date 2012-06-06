German parties urge finance tax action for fiscal pact deal

BERLIN, June 6 (Reuters) - German’s opposition Social Democrats urged the government on Wednesday to stop dragging its feet on a European financial transaction tax, saying this was holding up talks on how to get parliamentary approval of Angela Merkel’s fiscal pact.

After an optimistic start, the three-week old talks between her centre-right government and the centre-left opposition aimed at securing quick parliamentary approval of Europe’s new fiscal pact and bailout fund appeared at risk of stalling.

“Non-binding announcements and facile suggestions are not enough,” said SPD party chief Sigmar Gabriel, urging concrete progress towards a financial transactions tax if Merkel wants help reaching the two-thirds majority in parliament needed to pass the fiscal pact, agreed by 25 European Union member states.

The government backs a tax on financial transactions in theory, but faces stiff opposition from EU countries inside and outside the euro zone, notably Britain.

Party leaders from Merkel’s coalition and the SPD and Greens are due to meet again on June 13 to consider proposals from both sides on how to reach consensus to get the fiscal austerity pact and European Stability Mechanism approved by the summer recess.

Merkel cannot get the majority needed without help from the opposition, which has in the past supported her in the euro zone debt crisis but is now trying to sharpen its opposition profile ahead of federal elections next year.

Gabriel told the Rheinische Post newspaper that “a tax on financial markets must be given clear approval by the cabinet”. The SPD’s Green allies have taken much the same stance.

“I don’t get the impression that the government wants to negotiate this seriously,” said SPD MP Michael Roth: “We agree in principle but the substance is still all up in the air.”

But the party in the ruling coalition with most doubts about the transaction tax - the Free Democrats (FDP) - do appear more ready for a compromise, with an internal party document seen by Reuters saying such a tax should be introduced by all 27 EU states “as far as possible”.

“Apparently the FDP too is finally moving behind the financial transactions tax,” said Gabriel. (Reporting by Matthias Sobolewski and Andreas Rinke; Writing by Stephen Brown; Editing by John Stonestreet)