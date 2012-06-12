German SPD eyes fiscal pact vote in coming weeks

BERLIN, June 12 (Reuters) - Germany’s opposition Social Democrats (SPD) could soon resolve a row with Chancellor Angela Merkel’s coalition over a European financial transaction tax and vote for the EU fiscal pact before the summer break, one party leader said on Tuesday.

Frank-Walter Steinmeier, head of the SPD in parliament, also repeated his party’s mantra that Merkel had to offer more growth-boosting measures and reassurances that she would push for a transaction tax after doubts emerged at the weekend.

“But for me there is no point in delaying the vote to the autumn for the sake of it,” he said on German television.

“If we make substantial progress in the areas I have mentioned then I think we can get this through before the summer recess - after the EU summit that is at end of this month or the start of July. We could finish the ratification process in Germany,” he said.

The comments may come as a relief to Merkel who is desperate to push the pact through parliament in the next few weeks together with a bill on the new European Stability Mechanism (ESM) bailout fund.

Her problem is that she needs the opposition to get the two-thirds majority required and the SPD and Greens have insisted on a transaction tax push as well as more steps to boost European growth and create jobs in exchange for their support.

Some in the SPD have even threatened to delay the bill until the autumn which would be a major embarrassment for Merkel as the ESM takes effect in July.

“This is about whether we find the right way out of the crisis and in my view that is not possible with the fiscal pact alone,” said Steinmeier. “We need a clever mix of spending discipline, cuts and instruments to help growth,” he said.

The pro-European SPD and Greens are unlikely to block the fiscal pact and be blamed for plunging the euro zone into a deeper crisis but at the weekend, a report saying Merkel was not serious about the transaction tax ratcheted up tensions.

Angry opposition parties, who had only last week agreed an outline deal to open the way for the ratification of the fiscal pact dug in their heals and a further round of talks on Monday ended with no agreement.

Merkel meets party leaders on Wednesday and she had hoped to finalise an agreement then.

Another senior SPD member Thomas Oppermann said he wanted a commitment from Merkel that her cabinet would agree a time frame for working with European partners on a transaction tax.

Steinmeier, who may stand against Merkel in next year’s election, travels to France on Wednesday with other top SPD members for talks with Socialist president Francois Hollande.

The SPD is keen to garner support from other European countries on a transaction tax. An EU-wide agreement is impossible due to opposition from several countries, including Britain, but the deal reached last week with Merkel’s coalition said Germany would push for a deal with at least nine states.