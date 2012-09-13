FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
German president readies bailout treaty for final ratification
September 13, 2012 / 4:05 PM / 5 years ago

German president readies bailout treaty for final ratification

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN, Sept 13 (Reuters) - Germany’s head of state Joachim Gauck has signed his country’s agreement to the euro zone’s new bailout fund but ratification by Germany will not be complete until the government meets the conditions set by the top court, his office said on Thursday.

“Federal President Joachim Gauck today issued the laws in the so-called ‘rescue scheme’,” his office said in a statement, adding that these laws included the fiscal compact for budget discipline.

But Gauck’s office said formal ratification would not be complete until the government has met the terms set by the Constitutional Court, which gave a green light to the euro zone crisis measures on Wednesday.

“For the ESM treaty to legally enter into force, it still requires ratification by the president,” the statement said, listing the specifications made by the court a day earlier.

