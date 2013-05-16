FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Germany's Schaeuble says zero rates wouldn't help business
Sections
Featured
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
Supreme Court
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
Today in sports
Reuters Pictures
Today in sports
Puerto Rico struggles amid acute shortages
Puerto Rico struggles amid acute shortages
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 16, 2013 / 10:26 AM / in 4 years

Germany's Schaeuble says zero rates wouldn't help business

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN, May 16 (Reuters) - German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble said on Thursday that zero interest rates would not help the “Mittelstand” of small and medium-sized companies with their financial problems and the European Central Bank had acknowledged this.

“Mittelstand companies’ financing problems are a result of the crisis in confidence. Zero interest rates would not be of any help,” he told a conference on Europe in Berlin.

“What I say, as (ECB President) Mario Draghi has said, is that monetary policy is not the answer to problems that must be resolved by financial, economic and structural policies,” said the German minister.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.