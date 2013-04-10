FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Germany can do more to stimulate demand, says EU's Rehn
#Credit Markets
April 10, 2013 / 11:42 AM / 4 years ago

Germany can do more to stimulate demand, says EU's Rehn

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS, April 10 (Reuters) - Germany has taken steps to reduce its current account surplus but there is much more it can still do to stimulate domestic demand, the European commissioner for monetary affairs said on Wednesday.

“We recommended that Germany take steps to boost domestic demand through structural reform, which we find more important,” said Olli Rehn, speaking after issuing a report on macroeconomic imbalances across the European Union.

Rehn listed the opening up of services market, increasing the participation of women in the labour force and encouraging wages to increase in line with productivity as among the steps that Germany could take to improve domestic demand.

That in turn could help stimulate output in other EU countries as steps are taken to meet the increased demand in the EU’s largest economy. (Reporting by Martin Santa and Jan Strupczewski; Writing by Luke Baker)

