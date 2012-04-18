FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Bailout funds not for banks, Spain doesn't need help-Berlin
Sections
Featured
In blocking arms to Yemen, Saudi Arabia squeezes a starving population
Yemen
In blocking arms to Yemen, Saudi Arabia squeezes a starving population
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Technology
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Wildfires kill 17 in California
U.S.
Wildfires kill 17 in California
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 18, 2012 / 11:41 AM / 5 years ago

Bailout funds not for banks, Spain doesn't need help-Berlin

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN, April 18 (Reuters) - The euro zone’s rescue funds cannot directly help banks, a German finance ministry spokesman said on Wednesday, adding that there were no signs that Spain needed or wanted to request aid.

“A direct link between the rescue funds and individual banks is not foreseen in the treaties,” the spokesman said.

“The reforms agreed in Spain ... deserve respect and approval,” he said. “These measures, which can’t be implemented or have an impact overnight, are convincing. It does not appear that Spain needs an aid programme or would like to request one.”

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.