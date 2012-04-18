Bailout funds not for banks, Spain doesn't need help-Berlin

BERLIN, April 18 (Reuters) - The euro zone’s rescue funds cannot directly help banks, a German finance ministry spokesman said on Wednesday, adding that there were no signs that Spain needed or wanted to request aid.

“A direct link between the rescue funds and individual banks is not foreseen in the treaties,” the spokesman said.

“The reforms agreed in Spain ... deserve respect and approval,” he said. “These measures, which can’t be implemented or have an impact overnight, are convincing. It does not appear that Spain needs an aid programme or would like to request one.”