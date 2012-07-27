FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
German FinMin welcomes ECB head's vow to save euro
Sections
Featured
Kim Jong Un's sister, now a top policy maker
North Korea
Kim Jong Un's sister, now a top policy maker
Harvey Weinstein ousted
Business
Harvey Weinstein ousted
Uber suspends unlicensed service in Norway
Technology
Uber suspends unlicensed service in Norway
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 27, 2012 / 11:08 AM / 5 years ago

German FinMin welcomes ECB head's vow to save euro

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN, July 27 (Reuters) - Germany’s Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble said on Friday he welcomed a pledge by the head of the European Central Bank, Mario Draghi, to take all necessary measures to save the euro.

Draghi sent a strong signal to markets on Thursday that the ECB was preparing further policy action, saying that the bank was ready, within its mandate, to do whatever it takes to save the common currency. His comments spurred a recovery in financial markets that had fallen sharply on euro concerns.

“The precondition (for Draghi’s pledge) is that politicians also take and implement the necessary measures to overcome the financial and confidence crisis,” Schaeuble said in a statement.

Schaeuble also praised efforts by Spain and Italy to put their public finances in order and said fiscal programmes adopted by Ireland and Portugal were going well.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.