FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
German finmin says euro crisis states doing well except Greece
Sections
Featured
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Las Vegas
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 4, 2012 / 3:05 PM / 5 years ago

German finmin says euro crisis states doing well except Greece

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BERLIN, Oct 4 (Reuters) - With the exception of Greece, all countries in the euro zone hit by the debt crisis have made good headway on economic reforms, German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble said on Thursday.

“All of the countries which are in a programme, except Greece, which is in a particularly difficult situation... have made remarkable progress,” Schaeuble told a conference.

“Even though they are not in a programme, what Spain and Italy have achieved is grand,” he added.

Schaeuble also said countries that make necessary efforts on reforms can be given “more time” to repair their public finances. Greece has asked its international donors for more time to implement painful reforms but Germany and other euro zone creditor nations have responded coolly to the request.

The euro zone is awaiting a report from the ‘troika’ - comprising the European Commission, the European Central Bank and the International Monetary Fund - on the state of Greece’s economy before making further decisions on the country.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.