German Finmin-Euro can resist turmoil in individual states

BERLIN, July 4 (Reuters) - German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble dismissed fears that the euro zone crisis might be starting up again amid political turmoil in Portugal and pressure on Greece, saying on Thursday that the euro could withstand such issues in individual states.

“I think the euro is seen as so stable by financial markets that even political situations in individual countries, which always occur in democracies, don’t mean a crisis for the euro,” he said at a ceremony in Berlin marking a loan agreement between the German and Spanish development banks.