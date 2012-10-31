FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Schaeuble says troika work in Greece far from done
Sections
Featured
Weinstein threatens to sue N.Y. Times over harassment story
Entertainment
Weinstein threatens to sue N.Y. Times over harassment story
SEC's EDGAR system vulnerable to denial-of-service attacks
Cyber Risk
SEC's EDGAR system vulnerable to denial-of-service attacks
Eni bets big on Zohr explorer finding new treasure
Energy & Environment
Eni bets big on Zohr explorer finding new treasure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 31, 2012 / 3:00 PM / in 5 years

Schaeuble says troika work in Greece far from done

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN, Oct 31 (Reuters) - The ‘Troika’ of international lenders still has plenty of unanswered questions on Greece and its work is far from over, German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble said on Wednesday.

The ‘Troika’ - comprising officials from the International Monetary Fund, the European Central Bank and the European Commission - is negotiating with Greece on further austerity measures and reforms that will allow the release of further loans to the near-bankrupt country.

Schaeuble said a decision on how to proceed with Greece must be made in November but warned against allowing deadline pressures to lead to lousy compromises. “Time pressure cannot lead to irresponsible solutions,” he said.

Schaeuble added that for a large majority of euro zone countries a debt restructuring, or ‘haircut’, for Greece is not legally possible.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.