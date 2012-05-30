German finmin to meet Spanish counterpart Wednesday

BERLIN, May 30 (Reuters) - German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble is meeting with his Spanish counterpart in Berlin on Wednesday, a finance ministry spokesman said, adding he could not specify the topics on the agenda of the talks.

Spokesman Martin Kotthaus said it was a regular meeting and he could not say who had initiated it. There would not be a news conference thereafter, he said.

“I cannot confirm any topic, it is an informal meeting,” he said. “I expect that the banking topics as well as the Eurogroup, G20 and Ecofin will be discussed.”

The Spanish Economy Ministry also declined to make any comment on the agenda of the meeting.

The German government spokesman Steffen Seibert said the government was confident in the reforms the Spanish government was implementing. (Reporting By Sarah Marsh and Elisa Oddone, Additional Reporting by Julien Toyer in Madrid)