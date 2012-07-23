Spain's De Guindos to meet Schaeuble on Tuesday

BERLIN, July 23 (Reuters) - Spanish Economy Minister Luis de Guindos will visit Berlin on Tuesday for talks with Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble, a spokeswoman for the German minister said on Monday, adding that Berlin knew of no plans for a broader Spanish bailout request.

“We believe that the reforms already begun by Spain will help calm the markets,” said German spokeswoman Marianne Kothe, adding that financing problems reported by Spanish regions had “nothing to do with” an agreement to bail out Spain’s banks.

The German government, responding to a report in Der Spiegel magazine that the International Monetary Fund would not give Greece any further assistance, said it had received no such signal from the Washington-based fund, nor was there any discussion of a third bailout package for Greece.

“There is at present no discussion of a third package (for Greece),” Kothe told a regular government news conference.

She added that Greece can get by with short-term bridging loans from the money market until a report by the “troika” mission comprising the IMF, European Central Bank and European Commission on its reform progress is presented in September.