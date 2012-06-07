FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
German MPs pave way for fiscal pact, ESM approval
June 7, 2012

German MPs pave way for fiscal pact, ESM approval

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN, June 7 (Reuters) - Germany’s government and main opposition agreed the outlines of a proposal for a European financial transaction tax on Thursday, which could pave the way for parliament to approve a fiscal pact and permanent rescue scheme for the euro zone.

Two lawmakers, one from Chancellor Angela Merkel’s coalition and one from the centre left, said the deal had been reached by a parliamentary working group and would be discussed by leaders of the parties next Monday.

“We have reached a breakthrough. The paper proposed by the finance ministry is a path to agreement on the main points,” a senior MP from Merkel’s Free Democrat (FDP) coalition allies, Volker Wissing, told Reuters.

Joachim Poss from the main opposition Social Democrats (SPD) said the paper was an important step towards reaching agreement on the financial transaction tax. The SPD has linked progress on the financial transaction tax to their approval for Merkel’s fiscal compact and the European Stability Mechanism.

