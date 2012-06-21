Germany aims to tax all financial instruments

BERLIN, June 21 (Reuters) - Germany’s government and opposition have agreed they want to introduce a transaction tax on all financial instruments if possible, according to a copy of the agreement obtained by Reuters.

“Such a tax should include all financial instruments if possible, in particular shares, bonds, investment stakes, currency transactions as well as derivate contracts,” the agreement read.

“The government expects the (EU) Commission to give this project the highest priority and to carry out all steps as soon as possible so that the European legislative process can be concluded by the end of 2012 if possible.”

“The national implementation then takes place immediately.”