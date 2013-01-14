FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
German FinMin tells Greek leftist no alternative to reforms
Sections
Featured
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Puerto Rico
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Two rights at Uber in danger of making a wrong
Breakingviews
Two rights at Uber in danger of making a wrong
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
January 14, 2013 / 12:05 PM / 5 years ago

German FinMin tells Greek leftist no alternative to reforms

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN, Jan 14 (Reuters) - German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble told Greek leftist opposition leader Alexis Tsipras on Monday there was no alternative to the tough austerity programme being pursued by the conservative-led government in Athens.

“Minister Schaeuble has told Mr Tsipras unequivocally that there is no alternative to the... implementation of the economic adjustment programme. Minister Schaeuble urged Mr Tsipras to back the path embarked upon,” a ministry source told Reuters.

Tsipras, whose opposition leftist SYRIZA party leads opinion polls in Greece, has led opposition to the spending cuts and tax hikes that Germany has insisted on in return for billions of euros in euro zone aid to stave off the country’s bankruptcy.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.