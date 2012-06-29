FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
German opposition: ESM vote open to question
Sections
Featured
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
Exchange-traded Funds
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
The Basque: Spain's effective, expensive antidote to secession
World
The Basque: Spain's effective, expensive antidote to secession
Former Iranian diplomat on what Trump needs to know about Iran
Commentary
Former Iranian diplomat on what Trump needs to know about Iran
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 29, 2012 / 12:01 PM / 5 years ago

German opposition: ESM vote open to question

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN, June 29 (Reuters) - German opposition Social Democrat (SPD) budget expert Carsten Schneider said on Friday it was open to question whether Germany’s Bundestag lower house of parliament would be able to decide on Europe’s permanent bailout mechanism later in the day.

But Christian Democrat (CDU) budget expert Norbert Barthle said it was not necessary to postpone the vote on the European Stability Mechanism (ESM).

“Yesterday’s decisions (at the EU summit) do not have any effect on the European law packet due to be finally decided on in the Bundestag today.”

Germany’s parliament is due to finally approve a permanent euro zone bailout scheme and new budget rules on Friday drawn up by Chancellor Angela Merkel, but legal hurdles remain and her overnight concessions to euro zone partners Italy and Spain may make them harder to overcome.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.