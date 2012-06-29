German opposition: ESM vote open to question

BERLIN, June 29 (Reuters) - German opposition Social Democrat (SPD) budget expert Carsten Schneider said on Friday it was open to question whether Germany’s Bundestag lower house of parliament would be able to decide on Europe’s permanent bailout mechanism later in the day.

But Christian Democrat (CDU) budget expert Norbert Barthle said it was not necessary to postpone the vote on the European Stability Mechanism (ESM).

“Yesterday’s decisions (at the EU summit) do not have any effect on the European law packet due to be finally decided on in the Bundestag today.”

Germany’s parliament is due to finally approve a permanent euro zone bailout scheme and new budget rules on Friday drawn up by Chancellor Angela Merkel, but legal hurdles remain and her overnight concessions to euro zone partners Italy and Spain may make them harder to overcome.