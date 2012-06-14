German Bundestag to vote on ESM late June - source

BERLIN, June 14 (Reuters) - Germany’s Bundestag lower house of parliament will vote on Europe’s permanent rescue mechanism and its fiscal pact in the last week of June, a coalition source said on Thursday.

Chancellor Angela Merkel agreed with opposition leaders on a timeframe for the vote after weeks of wrangling, as her opponents pushed hard for greater commitment to a financial transaction tax and measures to boost growth.

Merkel will meet with the other party leaders on June 21 to continue discussions on these issues, the source said.