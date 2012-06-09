FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Weidmann says Spain should use instruments available
June 9, 2012 / 9:49 AM / 5 years ago

Weidmann says Spain should use instruments available

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN, June 9 (Reuters) - Bundesbank president Jens Weidmann was quoted on Saturday saying Spain should use instruments -- such as the European Financial Stability Facility (EFSF) -- if it feels overwhelmed by its financial needs.

In an interview to appear in Sunday’s Welt am Sonntag newspaper, Weidmann said: “If Spain sees itself overwhelmed by financing needs, it should use the instruments that were created for that.”

Weidmann also said in the interview, excerpts of which were released on Saturday, that: “We can’t have it that the goal is ‘stay out of the bailout at all costs’. It’s the wrong way to hope for central banks to jump to avoid facing any requirements (imposed from abroad).”

