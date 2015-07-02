FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Greece says banks will open after deal with lenders
July 2, 2015 / 10:45 AM / 2 years ago

Greece says banks will open after deal with lenders

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ATHENS, July 2 (Reuters) - Greek banks will reopen as soon as the country reaches an agreement with international creditors, which hopefully can be struck immediately after Sunday’s referendum, a senior government official said on Thursday.

Nikos Pappas, a state minister and top aide to Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras, told journalists on Thursday that the banking system would return to normal “the minute we have a clear result.”

“The banks will reopen as soon as we get an agreement,” he said, adding that the government “would never consider” a haircut on deposits. (Reporting by Renee Maltezou; Writing by Matt Robinson, editing by Deepa Babington)

