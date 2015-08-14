Euro zone agrees to launch bailout for Greece -minister

BRUSSELS, Aug 14 (Reuters) - Euro zone finance ministers agreed on Friday to launch a third bailout programme for Greece, Belgian Finance Minister Johan van Overtveldt told Reuters after a meeting of the Eurogroup in Brussels.

Van Overtfeldt said they had agreed to a Memorandum of Understanding drafted by institutional negotiators on Tuesday, “with some additional measures”. He did not elaborate.

The meeting ended after some six hours of talks following the endorsement of the loan conditions by the Athens parliament. (Reporting by Alastair Macdonald; Editing by Barbara Lewis)